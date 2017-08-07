'Trial & Error' Season 2 Air Date, Cast News: John Lithgow Could Return Amid New Female Defendant

NBC's legal comedy series "Trial & Error" will feature a new female defendant in season 2. But John Lithgow, who was tried in court in the first season, could likely return even if his case has been cleared.

According to Deadline, Lithgow's Larry Henderson might be featured in "Trial & Error" season 2 to shed light on the new suspect. The show will establish his connection to the murderer which will still be cast.

"I think we are going to find another great guest star, and I think I'm right in saying that Lithgow might pop in a couple of times," NBC chairman Bob Greenblatt said. "You may not have seen the end of him, but clearly that's not the story drive."

Lithgow originally had a one-year contract for "Trial & Error." The rest of the cast, which includes Nicholas D'Agosto (Josh Segal), Jayma Mays (Carol Anne Keane), Steven Boyer (Dwayne Reed) and Sherri Shepherd (Anne Flatch), have multi-season contracts.

NBC renewed "Trial & Error" in May after its spring run. The first season centered on a New York lawyer who flew to a small town for his first big murder case.

The lawyer won his case amid a crazy circumstance. The series' format is shot mockumentary style and features a mix of misfits. The show is from Jeff Astrof and Matt Miller.

"Trial & Error" was planned as an anthology comedy from the very beginning. The first season's story, where Henderson was tried for his wife's murder, was based on "The Staircase," a documentary Astrof made five years ago.

"Every year is a different crime," Astrof said. "The main characters in the town will stay the same. [Season 2] will be inspired by 'The Jinx' or 'Making a Murderer.'"

Astrof further said he's hoping "Trial & Error" would last for at least seven seasons. The show is set for a 2018 return.