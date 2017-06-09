'Trial & Error' Season 2 Air Date, Spoilers: Segal & Associates All Set to Return With a New Case in Midseason Premiere

It may have taken quite a while, but NBC's highly acclaimed legal mockumentary series "Trial & Error" has finally been green-lit for a second season. What new case and its accompanying shenanigans will Josh (Nicholas D'Agosto) and his associates face this time around?

Facebook/NBCTrialAndErrorA screenshot taken from NBC’s legal mockumentary series “Trial & Error” featuring defense attorney, Josh Segal (Nicholas D’Agosto) and his associates, Ann Flatch (Sherri Shepherd) and Dwayne Reed (Steven Boyer).

Will Josh Segall and Associates also be returning to the makeshift office behind a taxidermy shop, which has served them well as a place of sometimes profound yet hilarious discussions about their clients' cases?

The final episode of the first season saw Josh leaving his cozy New York office, yet again, to try and appeal Larry's (John Lithgow) murder conviction. And with help from a cellphone video taken by the victim herself before her death, it was eventually proven, without a doubt, that Larry (John Lithgow) was innocent of his wife's death. The real culprit? A clumsy little owl.

Winning the case convinced Josh that his rightful place was in the quaint town of East Peck. And in the upcoming 10-episode second season, business will be in full swing at the Josh Segall and Associates' legal office. What changes will viewers see when the series finally returns for a midseason run?

In an interview with Observer back in April, series co-creator Jeff Astrof said that just as the first season borrowed heavily from the true crime documentary "The Staircase," the second season will be based on yet another crime documentary, although details of which are yet to be released.

The official second season renewal came a month after the series' first season ended. Prior to this, NBC chairman Bob Greenblatt openly admitted during the network's upfront call that they liked the show and that they had been talking with Warner Bros. TV on how to bring it back.

"Trial & Error" will be joining "Champions" and the new comedy series "AP Bio" in NBC's midseason roster of shows.