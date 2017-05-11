'Trial & Error' Season 2 Renewal Status: Show to Spoof New Murder Mystery Documentary If Renewed, Says Series Creator

The recently concluded mockumentary series "Trial & Error" is still awaiting an official verdict from NBC regarding a potential second season. Will the critics' favorable response to the show be enough to bring Josh Segal and Associates back to resolve yet another murder mystery?

YouTube/Trial & ErrorA screenshot of Dwayne (Steven Boyer) and Anne (Sherri Shepherd) from NBC's mockumentary series "Trial & Error."

Co-series creator Jeff Astrof revealed via the Observer last month that NBC loved the show. However, the network has not yet committed to a second season in spite of this. The show's fate will most likely be decided this month. Although critics have given favorable reviews about the show, this alone does not guarantee its renewal.

"NBC has been very supportive," Astrof shared. "But because of the way TV economics work, we just don't know," he added.

The first season of "Trial & Error" was inspired by the case of Michael Peterson, a writer accused of his wife's murder in 2001. The murder trial was chronicled in the award-winning French documentary "The Staircase," which was released in 2004. The idea of casting a comedian in a role much like Peterson's in a murder trial spoof hit Astrof, and he reportedly started pitching the idea to Warner Brothers four years ago.

He went on pitching year after year until Warner Brothers finally agreed to give it a shot following the rising popularity of true crime-themed programs like "The Jinx" and "Making a Murderer."

"Trial & Error" brought Josh (Nicholas D'Agosto), an upshot defense attorney looking for his first murder trial, to the quaint town of East Peck. There, he found himself working with a team of two very eager, yet also very flawed assistants — Dwayne (Steven Boyer) and Anne (Sherri Shepherd) — against the highly ambitious prosecutor, Carol Anne (Jayma Mays), whose foremost ambition was to become the first female District Attorney of East Peck.

Larry was ultimately acquitted in light of new evidence inspired by the Owl Theory from the Peterson case. Also, now that Josh is back in town and seems to be settling into his new role as East Peck's most trusted defense attorney, he and his defense team are all set for a brand new mystery should the series be renewed.

"We will borrow from other documentaries next year," Astrof told the Observer.