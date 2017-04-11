'Trilogy' and 'Legacy' Editions of 'Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm' Revealed, Compilations To Be Released This Fall

Fans of the older "Naruto" titles have something to look forward to later this year, as compilations containing the earlier "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm" games are set to be made available.

Twitter courtesy of Naruto VideoGames'Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy' is set to be released this fall for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One

Detailed in a new post on Naruto-videogames.com, there will be two special collections that will be released sometime during the fall season.

The first collection is known as the "Trilogy" edition and it contains the first three "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm" games. It is worth noting that it will be the "Full Burst" edition of "Ultimate Ninja Storm 3" that is included in the collection.

Players who decide to purchase the "Trilogy" edition can expect to see that the visuals of the aforementioned games have been improved and that the downloadable content items have been included as well, though not all of the previously released add-ons are expected to be provided.

As for the "Legacy" edition, this collection features the three earlier "Ninja Storm" games, the same ones included in the "Trilogy" edition, as well as "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto."

Players who opt to get the "Legacy" edition will also receive some extra items, including an artbook, metal case, a 12-minute anime featuring Boruto and a specially designed box that may be used to store all of that.

Developers also indicated that the three earlier "Ultimate Ninja Storm" games are expected to be made available to purchase individually and that they will be released as digital titles.

It is worth noting that the "Trilogy" edition is apparently set to go on sale for 6,800 Yen inside Japan, according to a recent report from Gematsu, but a price for the Western version has not been shared just yet.

Price points for the "Legacy" edition and the individual "Ultimate Ninja Storm" games have yet to be revealed.

The "Trilogy" and "Legacy" editions of "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Storm" will be released for the PC, PS4 and the Xbox One.