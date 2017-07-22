'Triple Frontier' News, Updates: Ben Affleck Leaves Netflix Thriller

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz Actor Ben Affleck attends the 52nd New York Film Festival opening night gala presentation of the movie "Gone Girl" at Alice Tully Hall in New York September 26, 2014.

"Batman" star Ben Affleck has decided to quit the Netflix thriller "Triple Frontier" for personal reasons. Earlier this week, Affleck confirmed that he was exiting the show so he could have more time to concentrate on his wellness and his family.

Affleck is not the first cast member to leave the Netflix thriller. Since production for the upcoming film started, it has gone through several shakeups in its cast. After being dropped by Paramount, major cast members Tom Hardy and Channing Tatum bowed out of the film and vacated the lead roles. Affleck was the last big-name star to join the cast after they left.

Affleck's decision to leave the film has sparked rumors among fans, with some speculating that it had something to do with his alleged relationship with "Saturday Night Live" producer Lindsay Shookus. It could also be that the actor wants to take a breather after his big-ticket film earlier this year, "Live By Night," did not do so well in the box office. Shortly after that, he went through a stint in rehab to ease his alcohol dependence.

Despite Affleck's recent departure, it looks like Netflix is still continuing on with the show. According to reports, production for the film will still go on without him. It remains to be seen who will fill his shoes, but some reports claim that it could be Oscar winner Mahershala Ali who is still part of the show.

"Triple Frontier" has been in development since 2010. It was originally intended to serve as a follow-up to "The Hurt Locker," with Hardy and Tatum as the lead characters. After they dropped out in April, Affleck was tapped to take on the lead role.

Written by "Zero Dark Thirty" screenwriter Mark Boal and directed by "A Most Violent Year" director J.C. Chandor, "Triple Frontier" is set in the borders of Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay.