'Triple Frontier' Release Date News: Channing Tatum, Tom Hardy Leave Film Project

Paramount Pictures has reportedly dropped the upcoming movie "Triple Frontier," with previously confirmed stars Channing Tatum and Tom Hardy also abandoning the project.

According to Deadline, "Triple Frontier" was supposed to commence production this month. After almost a decade of trying to get the film project off the ground, filmmaker J.C. Chandor, the Oscar-nominated director behind movies like "Margin Call" and "A Most Violent Year," had signed on to direct the film. However, Tatum and Hardy were reportedly not pleased with the latest version of the script that Chandor turned in.

Sources claim that for Paramount, "Triple Frontier" was following a tight schedule, but creative differences and requests for extensive changes from Hardy had led the studio to decline moving forward with the movie project.

In addition to this plight, Paramount had also recently undergone some major changes, with former CEO Brady Grey — who championed the film project — getting pushed out of the company to be replaced by Jim Gianopulos.

In the past, director Kathryn Bigelow of the Academy-Award winning movie "The Hurt Locker" was attached to helm "Triple Frontier." Over the years, other stars were also linked to the film project including Johnny Depp, Tom Hanks and Will Smith.

Based on a script written by Mark Boal, the story of "Triple Frontier" is set in the notorious border zone between Paraguay, Argentina and Brazil, where the two rivers of Igazu and Parana converge. This made "La Triple Frontera" difficult to surveil and became an advantageous haven for organized crime.

Aside from Tatum and Hardy, the film project recently added Oscar-winning "Moonlight" star Mahershala Ali to the cast.

"Triple Frontier" has no official release date yet.