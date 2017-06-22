Tropical Storm Cindy 2017 Latest News: Severe Weather Causes Floods, Danger to 17 Million Residents

Tropical Storm Cindy is becoming a big problem to millions of residents along the Gulf Coast.

Pixabay/PublicDomainPicturesImage used for illustration purposes only.

As it approaches the border of Texas and Louisiana, the chances of flash floods and thunderstorms are increasing along the upper coast of the Gulf of Mexico.

As per AccuWeather's report, the storm is currently heading toward the north-northwest and according to their hurricane expert, Dan Kottlowski, the storm's center will likely make a landfall near the border of Texas and Louisiana on Thursday morning.

There are 17 million people residing in the area, and so far, there has been one fatality caused by the tropical storm. According to CNN, a 10-year-old boy from Fort Morgan, Alabama had died on Wednesday due to getting hit by a log that was carried by a wave. This information reportedly came from the Baldwin County sheriff.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has also reportedly declared a state of emergency in order to "guarantee state resources are on standby and are ready to assist impacted communities if necessary."

Lake Charles in Louisiana has already experienced flash flooding, with knee-deep water along the roads, on Wednesday evening, Weather.com reported. Earlier that day, flooding from two creeks also occured in Brewton, Alabama, as well as in southern Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle. If the flooding gets worse, more casualties may be expected.

In the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory, it warned that the heavy rainfall could cause "life-threatening flash flooding" in parts of southeastern Louisiana and Mississippi, southern Alabama, and the western Florida Panhandle if it goes on through Thursday evening.

The advisory also warned about a possible storm surge, saying: "Inundation of 1 to 3 feet above ground level is expected along the coast in portions of the Tropical Storm Warning area."

Cindy is said to be the second tropical storm that has formed in the Atlantic Ocean since the beginning of this month, which was also the beginning of the hurricane season.