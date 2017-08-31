Tropical Storm Irma Path, Latest Track News: Ninth Named Storm Could Possibly Turn into A Hurricane

National Hurricane Center The National Hurricane Center continues to track down the direction of Tropical Storm Irma.

Tropical Storm Irma is continuously intensifying its strength in the central part of the Atlantic Ocean, which is predicted to turn into another hurricane for the season.

While there is no direct threat to land, there is still a chance to see the weather disturbance change its course over the next few hours according to the forecasters from the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

As of Wednesday, the NHC officially declared Irma as the ninth named storm of the current hurricane season.

A report from USA Today revealed that as of 5 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, Irma possesses 60 miles per hour of winds when it was located approximately 2,000 miles east of the Leeward Islands and around 3,000 miles in the southeastern part of Miami. The storm was moving to the western direction at 13 miles per hour.

By 5 a.m. of Thursday, Aug. 31, Tropical Storm Irma has a maximum sustained wind of 70 miles per hour. It is reportedly moving towards a western path at 12 miles per hour. This means that the tropical storm is currently close to having a hurricane strength by the hour.

With the current forecast, a report from USA Today cited AccuWeather's speculation that it will possibly take a week before Irma can be able to trek its way across the Atlantic Ocean. However, the latest weather disturbance may possibly become an intense hurricane that possesses a Category 4 or 5 strength as it draws nearer the Caribbean's Leeward Islands.

Yet hurricane expert from AccuWeather reportedly said that it is still too early to tell if the path and strength of Irma could turn it into a Category 4 storm, as well as its possible movement towards the US according to AccuWeather hurricane expert Dan Kottlowski.

Aside from the Leeward Islands, Tropical Storm Irma may also likely affect the nations of Carolinas and Bermuda once it makes a land fall.

More updates about Tropical Storm Irma are expected to be revealed in the coming hours.