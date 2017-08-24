'Tropico 6' News: Latest Trailer Shows Off New Engines, Different Customizable Locations and More

(Photo: Facebook/WorldOfTropico) Featured is a promotional image for the upcoming game, "Tropico 6."

As part of Gamescom, developer Limbic Entertainment has released a new trailer for the anticipated game "Tropico 6."

The trailer reveals that the biggest change coming to "Tropico 6" is the introduction of more infrastructure problems. These wrinkles come as a result of trying to connect to a different archipelago.

Rather than ruling over just one island, dictators now have lots of them to manage and maintain. This means players have the freedom to make up more settlements throughout the game. Changes in the game might make it more difficult for those who are not so good at designing transport networks, specially the new Tropican tyrants.

"El Presidente is back! Prove yourself once again as a feared dictator or peace-loving statesman on the island state of Tropico and shape the fate of your nation through four distinctive eras. Face new challenges on the international stage and always keep the needs of your people in mind," reads an overview for the game.

"Tropico 6" is the latest installment in the famed construction and management video game, "Tropico." Players are tasked to manage extensive archipelagos and link them by making brigdges. For the first time in the series, fans can use new means of transportation and infrastructure — making the gameplay experience more exciting.

Additionally, players can steal the wonders of the world such as the Eiffel Tower and the Statue of Liberty by sending Tropicans out on raids. A customize option has been added for palaces as well, allowing players to deliver election speeches in an attempt to win the favor of the people in each location.

Developed by Limbic Entertainment and published by Kalypso Media, "Tropico 6" is scheduled to be released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in 2018. An exact release date has yet to be announced.