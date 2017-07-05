'True Detective' Season 3 Cast: Mahershala Ali in Talks to Play Lead Role

After a two-year hiatus, it seems that "True Detective" season 3 is finally getting a push in the right direction. Reports revealed that Oscar winner Mahershala Ali is in talks to play the lead role in the third season of HBO's critically acclaimed drama.

According to The Independent, a deal with the "Moonlight" star hasn't been finalized yet.

Before winning Best Supporting Actor at the 89th Academy Awards for his role in "Moonlight," Ali starred in hit Netflix originals "Luke Cage" and "House of Cards". He also has projects lined up for 2018, including the Roxanne Shanté biopic "Roxanne, Roxanne" and the film adaptation of the manga "Alita: Battle Angel".

"True Detective" season 1 was led by Matthew McConaughey, while Colin Farrell was the star of "True Detective" season 2.

HBO still hasn't officially renewed "True Detective" for another season. However, HBO head of programming Casey Bloys previously said that "True Detective" is a "really valuable franchise" for the cable network and that they are actively working on making sure they have "the right take for a third season."

Entertainment Weekly exclusively reported that creator Nic Pizzolatto has written the first two episodes of "True Detective" season. Emmy-winning writer-producer David Milch has also been enlisted to work alongside Pizzolatto.

The extent of Pizzolatto and Milch's collaboration was not revealed as they are still in the early stages of their work on "True Detective" season 3. However, Milch is not expected to take over as the "True Detective" season 3 showrunner.

Bloys said that they are not rushing to get "True Detective" season 3 on air and that they are giving Pizzolatto more time to develop the series naturally.

He said, "I don't have anything on paper yet but I know there are some ideas going back and forth. I don't want to rush it. I don't want to do anything just to get it on the air."