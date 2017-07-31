'True Detective' Season 3 News: HBO Confirms 'Moonlight' Actor Mahershala Ali Part of the Cast

Reuters/Mike Blake Mahershala Ali is now part of "True Detective" season 3.

"True Detective" season 3 is likely on its way, and a popular actor has just been added to its cast.

Early last week, HBO confirmed that "Moonlight" actor Mahershala Ali has signed up to appear in the episodes of the crime anthology series' third run.

This July, it was reported that the actor had expressed interest in joining the series. On the Television Critics Association summer tour in California, HBO boss Casey Bloys officially confirmed that the popular actor and Oscar winner had already inked a deal with the network to be one of the stars of the upcoming season of "True Detective."

Previously, there were rumors that season 3 would not push through as HBO has not yet given any word on the renewal of the series. With Bloys confirming Ali's involvement in the third season, however, it is now safe for "True Detective" fans to assume that season 3 is indeed in the works.

During the TCA, Bloys also mentioned that five scripts for the upcoming season had already been completed and that he had already gone through them.

"I have read five scripts for a third season. I'm very, very impressed and excited about what I've read. I don't want to give away the storyline, but I really think they're terrific," Bloys said.

The said scripts were reportedly co-written by renowned writer/producer Nic Pizzolatto and "Deadwood" creator David Milch.

Although Bloys has not yet officially announced "True Detective" season 3, it looks like the continuation of Pizzolatto's series is well on its way. In fact, according to him, they just need to find a good director to helm the next installment to proceed with the production.

The first season was directed by Cary Fukunaga, while the second season was directed by several others, including Justin Lin.