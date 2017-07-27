'True Detective' Season 3 News: Mahershala Ali Officially On Board for New Installment

"True Detective" season 3 has yet to be officially greenlit by HBO, but the network's programming president Casey Bloys already confirmed one major cast addition for the series.

HBO Colin Farrell and Vince Vaughn in "True Detective" season 2.

Three years after the last season aired, fans finally have a decent update about the status of "True Detective's" next installment.

During the Television Critics Association press tour on July 26, Bloys set the record straight and confirmed previous reports that "Moonlight" actor Mahershala Ali has officially joined the series. He also revealed that the network is now in the process of finding a director to oversee the project.

"When we find a director we want to hire, we'll be a go with that," he said (via CNN).

Making its debut in 2014, the series received positive reviews from critics and fans during its first season. Stars Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson even gained attention from award-giving bodies for their impressive performances on the show.

Unfortunately, the second season failed to hold the momentum and was met with mixed comments from viewers.

The lead role in "True Detective" season 3 is one of the latest high-profile roles Ali has taken on in his career. Aside from his Oscar-winning role in "Moonlight," he also appeared in the film "Hidden Figures." The "House of Cards" alum also gave a memorable performance as a villain in the Netflix superhero drama, "Luke Cage."

The third season of "True Detective" from series creator Nic Pizzolatto has been under development for a while now. Earlier this year, it was reported that veteran writer David Milch gave Pizzolatto a helping hand to write the program's new plot.

When asked about the lessons learned from the fast-paced season 2, Bloys said they should have given more time to writing scripts. That is one of the changes they will be making once they officially begin work for season 3.