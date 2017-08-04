'True Detective' Season 3 News: Matthew McConaughey Excited to Watch Mahershala Ali

Matthew McConaughey is looking forward to "True Detective" season 3 on HBO. The Academy Award-winning actor revealed he is excited to watch Mahershala Ali in the anthology series created by Nic Pizzolatto.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Matthew McConaughey will be watching Mahershala Ali in "True Detective" season 3 on HBO.

While doing the press rounds for his latest movie "The Dark Tower," McConaughey also discussed the upcoming third season of "True Detective." HBO confirmed the show's return and Ali's casting in the recent Television Critics Association summer press tour.

"Yeah, I heard the good news. That was a great idea to cast Mahershala," McConaughey said. "I'm excited to see what happens."

McConaughey, who worked with Ali in the 2016 film "Free State of Jones," described his fellow Oscar-winning actor as "grounded and rooted [who] doesn't have an attitude." He thinks Ali is a good fit for "True Detective" season 3 because "attitude" has no place in Pizzolatto's show.

The actor knows what he is talking about because he made a mark in the first season of "True Detective," which aired on HBO in 2014. McConaughey received an acting nomination for his portrayal of Rust Cohle, the detective who was tracking a serial killer alongside Woody Harrelson's Marty Hart. "True Detective" also received an Emmy nomination for Best Drama Series that year.

Although the first season earned much success and praise from viewers and critics alike, "True Detective" season 2, which starred Colin Farrell and Rachel McAdams, became a big disappointment. With Ali in the third season, fans of the anthology hope he will be able to restore the show's former glory.

Ali's previous TV credits include the role of Remy Danton, the former chief of staff of President Frank Underwood in "House of Cards." Ali quit the series to do more movies and he impressed Oscar voters in last year's "Moonlight."

HBO has not made any additional casting announcements for "True Detective" season 3. The network also hasn't announced the directors nor the show's air date for now.