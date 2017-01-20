'True Detective' Season 3 Release Date, Update: Series' Return Still A Possibility But HBO Not Rushing To Get It Done

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Fans of Matthew McConaughey and his iconic performance in "True Detective" are still hoping that the series will be given another chance. It turns out that HBO is not closing its doors to the possibility of a third season. However, the giant network is also not rushing things.

FACEBOOK/ True Detective'True Detective' season 2 banner

HBO programming chief Casey Bloys recently talked about "True Detective" season 3 while attending the Television Critics Association press tour. According to /Film, Bloys was asked if the network has completely given up on the idea of a third season following the supposed failure of season 2 to grasp the praise and attention of fans.

Bloys responded: "I don't have anything on paper yet but I know there are some ideas going back and forth. I don't want to rush it. I don't want to do anything just to get it on the air."

Based on Bloys' remarks, it appears that the network is now trying to learn from the mistakes of "True Detective" season 2. While the said installment was star-studded with the likes of Colin Farrell, Vince Vaughn and Rachel McAdams, it looks like it didn't satisfy the appetite of fans and some critics.

With "True Detective" season 3, it seems that HBO and showrunner Nic Pizzolatto will move forward without rushing things just to keep viewers interested in the new installment.

As for the expected release of "True Detective" season 3, Den of Geek suggests that the new episodes may arrive sometime summer or fall 2017 at the earliest. The outlet clarified though that this is only possible if production kicks off for the new season very soon.

Pizzolatto's contract with HBO will run until 2018, and while the green light for a new "True Detective" season has yet to be announced, fans are looking forward to a better future for the series this year.

Matthew McConaughey has previously expressed interest in being part of "True Detective" season 3 if it happens. For now, fans can only wait for Pizzolatto and HBO to set the storylines and schedules right.