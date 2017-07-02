'True Detective' Season 3 Renewal, Release Date, Cast News: Mahershala Ali in Talks to Star

(Photo: REUTERS/Mike Blake)89th Academy Awards - Oscars Red Carpet Arrivals - Hollywood, California, U.S. - 26/02/17 - Actor Mahershala Ali of Moonlight.

"True Detective" season 3 is slowly taking shape with HBO apparently moving to the casting side of things with Oscar winner Mahershala Ali being tapped for the main role.

According to Tracking Board, the network has the "House of Cards" alum in mind to headline the anthology's big comeback. The actor is currently in talks with HBO to make it happen, but a deal is not set in stone yet.

Variety noted that "True Detective" season 3 is technically not renewed yet, although its sources say that HBO is keen on resurrecting the show.

Variety says that the renewal of the anthology largely depends on the cast as well as the quality of the script. If Ali agrees to be part of it, the chances of the series getting the green light should increase.

"True Detective" is known for casting A-list stars as their headliners and the tradition continues with the possible involvement of Ali, who won an Oscar for his performance in the film "Moonlight," making him the first Muslim actor to bag an Academy Award.

He also starred in series like "Luke Cage" and "The 4400." "True Detective" season 3 will mark his return to TV after that Oscar win should he sign on.

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson led the acclaimed first season. HBO put together a bigger star-studded ensemble for the second season with Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Vince Vaughn and Taylor Kitsch, but this run unfortunately failed to recreate the first season's success due to the script.

Because of this, the fate of "True Detective" was hanging in the balance. Its creator Nic Pizzolatto is not expected to do the writing duties this time, but is said to supervise whoever gets that role.

There were a lot of rumors with regard to season 3, but one thing certain is that HBO is interested and is adamant in getting it right this time.