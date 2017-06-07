'True Detective' Season 3 Renewal Update: HBO Show to Return with Help from David Milch

It looks like the wheels are finally rolling for "True Detective" season 3 on HBO. This time, TV show veteran David Milch is coming aboard to help Nic Pizzolatto put the show together.

HBO asked Milch, an award-winning writer and producer for shows like "Deadwood" and "NYPD Blue," to collaborate with Pizzolatto for "True Detective" season 3. According to Entertainment Weekly, Pizzolatto had finished writing at least two episodes of the show when Milch was asked to join the project.

The news comes as the cable network have yet to green-light the show's return despite pronouncements from HBO's former president, Michael Lombardo, that the network will be willing to wait for a third season. Lombardo said in 2016 that HBO was to blame for the failed "True Detective" second season because they pushed Pizzolatto to produce another story too soon after the widely acclaimed first season.

"True Detective was something that Nic Pizzolatto had been thinking about, gestating, for a long period of time," Lombardo said in 2016. "But I'm not going to start betting on them until the [season 3] scripts are done."

It's unclear how involved Milch will be in "True Detective" season 3. Given his wealth of experience in creating a quality series, observers noted HBO is perhaps hoping to avoid another catastrophe similar to season 2, so they sought his expertise.

It's unlikely, however, for Milch to serve as showrunner given that the writer-producer is also in the middle of working on the "Deadwood" movie. Incidentally, "Deadwood" was one of HBO's biggest hits from 2004 to 2006.

"True Detective" season 1 starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson and aired in 2014. McConaughey has been saying in previous interviews that he would like to get an opportunity to return because the show became one of his best works. "True Detective" season 2, on the other hand, starred Vince Vaughn, Colin Farrell and Rachel McAdams, and aired in 2015.