'True Detective' Season 3 Spoilers: New Character to Investigate Ozarks Murder

Facebook/True Detective/HBO "True Detective" will have a third season on HBO.

A state police detective will embark in a dark journey of murder and gore as he tries to solve a confounding case in the upcoming season of "True Detective."

According to Den of Geek, the new installment of the crime drama television series will focus on the character of Wayne Hays (to be played by Mahershala Ali). Deep in the heart of the Ozarks in Arkansas, Hays will investigate a macabre crime that spans three time periods. Just like what detectives Rust Cohle (Matthew McConaughey) and Marty Hart (Woody Harrelson) did in season 1 where they solved a murder after 17 years of hard work, it looks like Hays will spend a long time digging for clues before the truth is revealed.

Fans of the series breathed a sigh of relief after it was announced that HBO will air the third season of the anthology. According to The Hollywood Reporter, all the upcoming episodes have been written by series creator Nic Pizzolatto except for the fourth one, which he co-wrote with David Milch. Pizzolatto and Jeremy Saulnier will be the showrunners. At the moment, it remains unclear how many episodes season 3 will have. Both the first and second installments had eight episodes. Pizzolatto has also expressed his excitement over the new storyline.

"I'm tremendously thrilled to be working with artists at the level of Mahershala and Jeremy. I hope the material can do justice to their talents, and we're all very excited to tell this story," Pizzolatto said.

While HBO has yet to announce a release date for "True Detective" season 3, speculations are rife that it will replace the spot assigned for the network's highest-rated show, "Game of Thrones." GoT is said to be taking a hiatus next year and will be back in 2019. If the 2018 release will take place, "True Detective" is set to air alongside "Westworld."