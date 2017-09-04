Trump Administration Picks New NASA Head

Unites States president Donald Trump has announced his new pick for the head of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and it's Republican representative Jim Bridenstine from Oklahoma. The reveal, which was made Friday night on Sep. 1, made some observers curious about his lack of connection to science and research in general.

Wikimedia Commons/United States Congress Jim Bridenstine has been nominated by U.S. President Donald Trump to be the next Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration on Sep. 1, 2017.

Lack of science-related credentials aside, Bridenstine is still an avid fan of space exploration, especially when it comes to private companies venturing out to space, according to the New York Times.

The representative is actively campaigning for a bigger role for firms like Blue Origin or SpaceX in space exploration alongside NASA's current efforts. The 42-year old Republican will be taking over from Charles F. Bolden, Jr., who has stepped down on Jan 20, the same day that Donald Trump has assumed his term in the White House.

Bridenstine will be the first elected official to head the agency, as he takes over from Robert Lightfoot Jr., NASA's associate administrator, who has been serving as acting administrator for an unprecedented 227 days as of this time.

The current interim NASA chief greeted Bridenstine amiably. "I am pleased to have Representative Bridenstine nominated to lead our team," Lightfoot said in a statement on Saturday, Sep. 2.

"Of course, the nomination must go through the Senate confirmation process, but I look forward to ensuring a smooth transition and sharing the great work the NASA team is doing," he added.

While his portfolio is heavily slanted towards politics, Bridenstine had experience as the former executive director of the Tulsa Air and Space Museum and Planetarium. He also serves as an active member of the Science, Space and Technology committee, according to CNET.

Other elected officials were not so sure he would fit the role, however. "The head of NASA ought to be a space professional, not a politician," Democrat senator Bill Nelson said in a statement sent to Politico on Friday.

Across the aisle, Florida representative Marco Rubio shared the sentiment. The Florida senator is also concerned that Bridenstine's "political baggage" will only get in the way of NASA and the agency's objectives.