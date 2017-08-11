Trump and North Korea Missile War News: Test Launch to Target Guam Next; US President Doubles Threat to Kim Jong-un

The military leaders of North Korea are planning to send missiles near Guam in response to the latest threats from Donald Trump. Meanwhile, the U.S. president believes that his first threats were not enough to send North Korea a message.

Reuters/Jonathan Ernst President Donald J. Trump is going head-to-head with Korea's Kim Jong-un if he fires missiles that will harm Guam.

Trump and North Korean officials have been sending a series of back-and-forth threats since the latter began endangering parts of the United States with their nuclear missile tests.

Trump recently said that North Korea "will be met with fire, fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before" with their continuous display of threats, CNN reported.

In response to Trump's statement, North Korea is now preparing to send four intermediate-range Hwasong-12 missiles only 25 miles away from Guam's coast, the publication confirmed from the country's state media KCNA.

However, Trump is not backing down from North Korea by adding on to his previous statements.

"If he does something in Guam, it will be an event the likes of which nobody has seen before, what will happen in North Korea," Trump said, according to The New York Times.

Trump also said that North Korea has been stepping all over the United States for a long time already and that negotiating might not work anymore.

"Sure, we'll always consider negotiations. But they've been negotiating now for 25 years. Look at Clinton. He folded on the negotiations. He was weak and ineffective. You look what happened with Bush, you look what happened with Obama. Obama, he didn't even want to talk about it," Trump explained, enumerating the previous U.S. presidents who failed to resolve the problem with North Korea.

Meanwhile, neighboring countries South Korea and Japan are already preparing for defense if ever war breaks between North Korea and the United States.

Japan's defense minister Itsunori Onodera said that they will "take the necessary measures" to shield against any form of attack.