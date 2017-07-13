Trump Has Spent More Than 20 Percent of Term Visiting Golf Courses; Spends More Time at Personal Properties

The views expressed by the author do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of The Christian Post or its editors.

Reuters/Yuri Gripas President Donald J. Trump often spends time on the golf course.

The new President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, has spent more than 20 percent of his running term in golf courses. Meanwhile, Trump has also been confirmed to spend a third of his term on his personal properties.

Before Trump ran for the presidency, he was known to criticize former president Barrack Obama for playing golf during his term.

In one of his tweets back in 2014, Trump wrote, "Can you believe that, with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf."

Aside from that, he also promised the public in one of his rallies in Virginia last year that he will not have time to play golf because he'll be working for the people, New York Times confirmed.

However, NBC News are tracking the U.S. president's visits to his personal properties and found out that he visits the golf course frequently.

Out of his 171 days in office, Trump spent 37 of them on his golf properties. The White House claims that Trump uses his time on the golf course as a venue to form bonds with lawmakers and world leaders. However, there is no confirmation as to whom Trump meets when he goes golfing.

Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that Trump also often spends his time visiting personal properties. He reportedly spent 51 days at Trump properties. The property that he frequents the most is Mar-a-Lago, which he has referred to as the "Southern White House."

"Will be having many meetings this weekend at The Southern White House. Big 5:00 P.M. speech in Melbourne, Florida. A lot to talk about!" the president said in one of his tweets.

It appears that the president also uses his personal properties as a venue for his meetings. However, the public has gone suspicious of his visits to his properties.