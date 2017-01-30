Trump vs. Obama Refugee Ban: 9 Things You Need to Know

(Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Barria) U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order to impose tighter vetting of travelers entering the United States, at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2017. The executive order signed by Trump imposes a four-month travel ban on refugees entering the United States and a 90-day hold on travelers from Syria, Iran and five other Muslim-majority countries. Picture taken January 27, 2017.

In the wake of President Donald Trump's executive order signed last Friday halting the United States' entire refugee resettlement program for 120 days, thousands of protesters took to airports across the nation to voice their disapproval with Trump's order.

In response to the protests and media scrutiny, a number of conservative news outlets have pointed out the hypocrisies in how the mainstream media and activist groups are responding to Trump's order, noting they did not voice outrage over similar measures taken by the Obama administration to increase scrutiny and precautions regarding visitors and immigrants from countries of concern.

Next are nine things that readers must keep in mind when comparing Trump's executive order to the actions of the Obama administration.