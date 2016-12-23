Trump's Billionaire Cabinet: Should We Be Worried?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet selections so far have a combined wealth that is greater than one-third of U.S. households. Should Americans be concerned?

Appointing multiple billionaires to his cabinet should not be in and of itself a concern, according to three Christian economists who spoke with The Christian Post.

Recently, Trump has been criticized for nominating many billionaires and Wall Street veterans to his cabinet, with some pejoratively labeling it a "cabinet of billionaires."

"Trump's cabinet, which is not yet fully filled, is already said to be worth a combined $14bn – the richest White House top table ever assembled. His team – if all are confirmed by the Senate – will be worth 50 times the $250m combined wealth of George W Bush's first cabinet," reported The Guardian.

