Trump's Immigration Reform Updates: RAISE to Provide Jobs to More Americans, Reports Claim

After it was reported earlier that President Donald Trump's immigration reform will lead to the loss of more than one million jobs across the U.S.A., the leader of the group that made such claim has admitted that the reform will actually provide jobs to more Americans.

While the report of Penn Wharton Budget Model group released earlier this month claims that Trump's immigration reform, otherwise known as Reforming American Immigration for Strong Employment (RAISE), will reduce GDP by 0.7 percent relative to current law, and reduce jobs by 1.3 million" and that "the GDP will be about 2 percent lower and jobs will fall by 4.6 million by 2040," its leader, Kent Smetters, has admitted to Breitbart News that the immigration reform act will actually benefit the Americans as their wages will increase in the next 33 years.

According to the publication, Smetters has revealed that Trump's immigration reform will actually place roughly 2.3 million sidelined Americans back into the workforce and increase the salary of the workers.

Breitbart opines that RAISE would actually benefit American workers as the inflow of wage-cutting cheap-labor immigrants will be reduced. The publication points out that, with RAISE, more native-born Americans will be able to get higher wages via the normal rule of supply-and-demand in the labor market as the number of imported workers is controlled.

When asked why the forecast on the percentage of salary increase is low (0.231 percent by 2027 and 0.158 by 2040), Breitbart claimed that Smetters, though, could not explain the answer to the email the publication sent him.

"Despite our best efforts at complete transparency, I appreciate that our written analysis was short on details ... I agree that we can improve our communications of describing the sophisticated nature of our model, that is, besides just showing the underlying math equations, which are available in white paper presentations on our website," Smetters said in his email to Breitbart.