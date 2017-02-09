Trump's Russia Stance Gets Conservatives Steamed

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Conservatives are taking exception to President Donald Trump's apparent disregard for American exceptionalism.

Trump compared the United States to Russia and its penchant for killing people saying that America is not "so innocent," and that he respects Vladimir Putin.

In a pre-Super Bowl sit-down interview Sunday with Fox News' Bill O'Reilly, the president said in a response to a question about Putin's killing of innocents: "Take a look at what we've done too. We made a lot of mistakes. I've been against the war in Iraq from the beginning."

Read more at http://www.christianpost.com/news/conservatives-trump-us-morally-equivalent-russia-american-exceptionalism-174352/#t4lAM6ru0EIk33j1.99