Trump's Russia Stance Gets Conservatives Steamed

Share

By Rod Anderson , CP Cartoonist

Conservatives are taking exception to President Donald Trump's apparent disregard for American exceptionalism.

Trump compared the United States to Russia and its penchant for killing people saying that America is not "so innocent," and that he respects Vladimir Putin.

In a pre-Super Bowl sit-down interview Sunday with Fox News' Bill O'Reilly, the president said in a response to a question about Putin's killing of innocents: "Take a look at what we've done too. We made a lot of mistakes. I've been against the war in Iraq from the beginning."

Read more at http://www.christianpost.com/news/conservatives-trump-us-morally-equivalent-russia-american-exceptionalism-174352/#t4lAM6ru0EIk33j1.99

Share

Most Popular
  • Lady Gaga's Former Teacher Speaks Out After Her Declaration to God at Super Bowl
  • Pence Defends Trump's Decision to Renew Obama's LGBT Executive Order
  • Fired NewSpring Pastor Perry Noble Returns to Pulpit at Elevation Church
  • Carrie Underwood, Jen Hatmaker Are Being Deceived on Gay Marriage: American Family Association
  • Liberal Sexual Morality Lives Only in 'La La Land'
other headlines