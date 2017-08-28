Trump's Transgender Military Ban: 5 Things You Need to Know
By Michael Gryboski , Christian Post Reporter |
President Donald Trump signed an official guidance last Friday that prohibits transgender individuals from serving in the United States military.
Reversing a policy that was first announced during the Obama administration, the guidance has garnered much controversy and, on Monday, a lawsuit.
Here are five things to know about the new guidance, including the military's hesitations about the Obama policy, other things banned by the guidance, and the lawsuit filed in response.