Trump's Transgender Military Ban: 5 Things You Need to Know

(Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Barria) U.S. President Donald Trump greets members of the military as he arrives at Raleigh County Memorial Airport in Beaver, West Virginia, U.S., July 24, 2017.

President Donald Trump signed an official guidance last Friday that prohibits transgender individuals from serving in the United States military.

Reversing a policy that was first announced during the Obama administration, the guidance has garnered much controversy and, on Monday, a lawsuit.

Here are five things to know about the new guidance, including the military's hesitations about the Obama policy, other things banned by the guidance, and the lawsuit filed in response.