'Trust Me' News: Fans Disappointed With Finale; Creator Explains Inspiration for Medical Drama

Several fans found the season finale of "Trust Me" disappointing because of how the storyline ended. Meanwhile, series creator Dan Sefton explains his inspiration in creating the show.

"Trust Me" ended last Tuesday, Aug. 29, with Jodie Whittaker's Cath getting away with impersonating a doctor and she was promoted to head of the hospital ward. Fans rejoiced for her promotion but weren't pleased on how she got there.

Cath was saved from trouble when her ex-boyfriend Karl (Blake Harrison) was hit by a car trying to save their kid while they were on their way to her. To seal Cath's fate, her current boyfriend, Andy (Emun Elliott), overdosed Karl while he was in a coma so that he wouldn't recover.

Fans took to social media to air their disappointment with the finale. Twitter user emjaynepreece praised the series and said it was brilliant but claimed that "the ending was a major let down."

Meanwhile, Twitter user ahennighan let out his frustration with BBC that they can't execute a drama series "with a decent ending."

While viewers criticized the finale, they complimented Whittaker on her great performance on the BBC miniseries.

Twitter user DWFanTweets said that he was very impressed with the actress and that she portrayed well a character that was "doing something absolutely awful in a very likable way."

Meanwhile, Sefton shared in an exclusive piece with Digital Spy why a fake doctor was perfect for the series.

Sefton said that there is a certain fascination with fake doctors compared to other kinds of imposters because everyone is scared of being treated by someone who doesn't know what they're doing.

"The idea of a shaking hand holding a scalpel, or deadly drugs being administered by someone with no training is terrifying," Sefton said.

But in reality, medical imposters earn the love of their patients, gain the respect of their colleagues and make minimal errors in their field, according to the series creator.

"In drama, most liars are caught out. But what happens when you get away with it? Can you really enjoy your stolen identity and all the status it brings?" Sefton pointed out.

"Trust Me" has yet to be confirmed for a new season.