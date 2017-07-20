'Tsuredure Children' Anime Spoilers: New Japanese Animated Anthology Series Features Young Love's Triumphs and Failures

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese anthology anime series “Tsuredure Children,” which is about young love and all its up and downs.

Love is definitely in the air on this new Japanese anthology series, "Tsuredure Children." But does the challenge really end once the pressure-inducing words "I love you" have been said?

Every love story is different, but not all romantic feelings and gestures are anchored on those three words. "Tsuredure Children" tells the story of ordinary high school students who, like most other people young and old, find it hard to say, "I love you."

Even though some of them will eventually muster up the courage to confess, not all of them will have a happily ever after. Love may fire their youthful hearts up so much that it makes them shake at their knees, laugh until they cry, or cry until all the pain is gone. But in the end, this anthology series is really all about the story of their adolescence and how they choose to spend their precious youth.

There is a different main character for each story, and viewers will surely find someone they can relate with. Sometimes, the story will be a standalone. Sometimes, remote connections may be made to previously featured stories.

The stories themselves will also vary in theme and genre. One story features a boy whose lack of confidence has so crippled him that he cannot accept the fact that the girl of his dreams has just asked him out on a date. Also, there's the near-psychotic girl who pours her own blood into the chocolates she made herself in order to win her crush's heart.

The series is based on the four-panel manga of the same name created by Toshiya Wakabayashi. It is currently being released in English online via Kodansha Comics.

"Tsuredure Children" airs on Tuesdays at 11:15 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Other scheduling information and online resources are available on the series' official site.

Episodes are also available for selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.