'Tsuredure Children' Episode 10 Spoilers: Will Love Finally Bloom for Conflicted Couples in 'Lovers'?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese anthology anime series “Tsuredure Children,” which is about young love and all its ups and downs.

Communication may be everything, but it has also been the cause of so many misunderstandings on the short-form Japanese anime series, "Tsuredure Children," Will love finally bloom in its truest, purest sense in the upcoming episode?

This week finally saw the self-deprecating Chizuru say something akin to a confession to what she thought was her classmate, Takuro. Just before Takuro dove off the board at swimming class, he told Chizuru that it was her he was gazing at a while ago.

And because it took Chizuru the entire lap to finally muster up the courage to say that she has also been gazing at Takuro, she missed her chance and confessed instead to the stoic Goda.

Will Chizuru, who has been gradually trying to understand the strange new feelings that her classmate is causing her, be able to tell Takuro of her growing fondness? And will Takuro, for his part, be man enough to stay and not run away like he did at swimming class?

On the other hand, Goda and Kamine continue to have contradicting impressions of what each other thinks about the gradual progress of their relationship. While Kamine longed to be kissed again, since she ended up choking that first time, the usually dense Goda thought he moved too fast when he initiated their first kiss.

The preview for the next episode, titled "Lovers," reveals that Goda and Kamine teases a follow-up scene to Kamine's failed attempt at being kissed once again by Goda. The title also promises positive things happening in other couples and would-be couples whose relationship has been steeped in conflicts and misunderstandings all this time.

"Tsuredure Children" airs on Tuesdays at 11:15 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.