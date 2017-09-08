'Tsuredure Children' Episode 11 Spoilers: Is Chizuru and Sugawara's Love Story About to Bloom?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese anthology anime series “Tsuredure Children,” which is about young love and all its ups and downs.

Chizuru's gradual discovery of what it feels to fall in love may finally a significant turn on the next episode of the short-form Japanese anime series, "Tsuredure Children." On the other hand, is Chiaki and Kana's relationship really over?

This week's episode finally featured the goofy couple's first real kiss. Chiaki's previous attempt to kiss his girlfriend failed when he ended up kissing her nose instead. This time, he wanted to do things right. However, Kana also had her own standards of a perfect first kiss.

In the end, a drunk Chiaki finally got to kiss his girl, but in doing so, ended up betraying her trust. Kana wanted their first kiss to happen at the right moment, with the normal Chiaki. With that illusion gone and the pain of betrayal growing in her chest, Kana hit Chiaki's face, declared that she's done with their duo, and stormed off in tears.

Is there any chance of repairing the bond between Chiaki and Kana, who started out as friends before becoming a couple? Are friendship and love really a bad combination, or will Chiaki and Kana's friendship be the very thing that helps them reconcile?

On the other hand, one of the skits in the next episode, titled "Tuning," will feature the gloomy girl Chizuru, who has initially confused her growing feelings for her classmate Sugawara for a fever, then ended up accidentally telling Goda she has been looking at him in swimming class.

In truth, Chizuru has been stealing glances at Sugawara, the same way that Sugawara has been throwing brief glances in her direction. However, when she finally got the courage to confess what she's been doing, she ended telling Goda instead.

Will Chizuru finally be able to tell Sugawara how she's been feeling, and thus initiate a conversation about their apparently mutual feelings for each other?

"Tsuredure Children" airs on Tuesdays at 11:15 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.