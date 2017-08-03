'Tsuredure Children' Episode 6 Spoilers: Is There Still a Promising End for Takase and Kanda's Confession Love Story?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese anthology anime series “Tsuredure Children,” which is about young love and all its ups and downs.

The bite-sized anthology about youthful love and all its ups and downs continues on the next episode of the short-form Japanese anime series "Tsuredure Children." But how much romantic promise can there be in such an episode titled, "We Don't Need Girls"?

The trailer for the upcoming episode hints at boys seemingly calling it quits with trying to woo girls. What sorts of hilarity can this type of premise bring to the series' existing characters? Can this, by any chance, involve Haruhiko Takase?

In the first skit of the previous season, the soccer club member from Class 2-1 was on pins and needles, trying to decide whether to confess to his classmate, Saki Kanda, via text or not. He was, of course, unaware that Kanda herself was going through the same dilemma.

While they texted each other back and forth for a while, without actually telling each other what's on their minds, Takase ended up deciding that he'd much rather say his love confession in person. And in order to cover up his previous desperation, he even added that people who confessed via text were the worst.

This statement hit Kanda really hard because, unlike Takase, she ended up confessing her feelings on her final text message. What is going to become of these two now that they have this complication before them?

Fans on Reddit are hoping for a favorable conclusion to Takase and Kanda's confession arc. Some of them have even noted how these types of misunderstandings work best in these types of scenarios, where humor precedes any form of potential romance between the two characters.

Can Takase even make up for that statement about people confessing via text messages? How will the two of them face each other in school after this incident?

"Tsuredure Children" airs on Tuesdays at 11:15 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.