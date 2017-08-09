'Tsuredure Children' Episode 7 Spoilers: Fans Hope For More Motoyama Scenes; Was Katori Able to Find His Own Love Story?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese anthology anime series “Tsuredure Children,” which is about young love and all its ups and downs.

More bite-sized stories of young love are coming on the next episode of the short-form Japanese anime series, "Tsuredure Children." Which of the previous love stories will get some development this time around?

The previous episode brought back the third year student council president, Akagi, and the delinquent, Ryoko, whom he previously blackmailed into being his girl. Naturally, Ryoko had doubts about what their relationship really meant and what a decent guy like Akagi would ever want from a rebellious girl like her.

Although their story eventually ended with a kiss that calmed Ryoko's anxieties down, there is no doubt that there is more coming for this couple. Will Ryoko ever truly believe that she is more than just a passing trend for Akagi? Will she ever feel worthy enough to be loved and love back?

On the other hand, Chiaki and Kana were still on pins and needles over the fact that they almost had sex, and have not been able to talk about it since or make an attempt to do it again. Meanwhile, best friends Yamane and Motoyama bonded even more after the former confessed to lying about going to the movies with a girl.

Fans on Reddit have expressed their admiration for Motoyama's character development and how he went from saying he hated women to fully accepting the fact that his best friend may have just found an ideal girl to like. There are also some who are hoping for more screen time for the bespectacled second year.

The narcissistic Katori has also just inspired a new fan girl and may have even broken a rib or two because of it. Will this particular story be further developed? Or was that just another random encounter in Katori's life?

Episode 7 will be featuring a story titled "It's All the Fever's Fault," among others.

"Tsuredure Children" airs on Tuesdays at 11:15 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.