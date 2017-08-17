'Tsuredure Children' Episode 8 Spoilers: First Time Feelings and Misunderstandings Abound as the Love Master Appears Once More

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese anthology anime series “Tsuredure Children,” which is about young love and all its ups and downs.

Could Chizuru be on her way to acknowledging that she just might be in-love with her classmate Sugawara? This and a handful of other youthful love stories will continue to unfold on the short-form Japanese anime series, "Tsuredure Children."

What Chizuru has initially mistaken for fever may actually be the beginnings of a deep affection for Sugawara. Could Sugawara be due for a confession soon, or will it take a while for Chizuru to finally understand, and thus accept that way she's been feeling whenever Sugawara is around?

This week's episode also featured a text conversation that could potentially get Jun in trouble soon. His little sister, Hotaru, managed to access his phone and, posing as Jun, began a conversation with Yuki in hopes of keeping the girl away from her brother for good.

However, Yuki knew right away that it was Hotaru she was talking to and decided to bait the girl into a trap that ended with the girl running out of the room screaming that her brother has just made a baby with Yuki.

Will Jun even be able to clear things up, or will the misunderstanding continue to grow and bring about more humorous situations for Jun?

Fans of the series are citing this particular segment to be a favorite, along with the usually dense Goda's verbal expression of his love for Kamine. There was also an update on the SMS-induced conflict between Haruhiko and Saki

In the previous episode, Takase sent a message to Saki, condemning people who confess via phone at the exact same time that Saki sent her phone confession to Takase. This has caused the two of them be awkward towards each other, to the point that they're hardly even talking anymore.

Then, in came the self-proclaimed Love Master, Katori, who gave Takase a rather self-centered advice that seemed to have enlightened the younger guy all the same.

The preview for the next episode revealed that the Love Master will once again appear, armed with his charms and romantic pieces of advice. Whose love story will he be gracing with his presence next?

"Tsuredure Children" airs on Tuesdays at 11:15 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.