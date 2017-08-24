'Tsuredure Children' Episode 9 Spoilers: Love Master Wants to Be Less Popular; Jun and Yuki to Start Over?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese anthology anime series “Tsuredure Children,” which is about young love and all its ups and downs.

Katori, the Love Master, may have just found the perfect mission in life. Also, Jun and Yuki's story continues on the next episode of the short-form Japanese anime series, "Tsuredure Children."

Each romantic story featured this week found some sweet, profound, and awkward progress. After mustering up the courage to confess his true feelings to his girlfriend, Goda has taken his and Kamine's relationship up a notch with their first kiss at the park.

The news about it quickly spread around school and made Kana think about her relationship with her dense boyfriend, Chiaki. The boy did try to initiate their first kiss, but he ended up missing and kissing Kana's nose instead, in a scene that has been lauded by fans as one of the most awkward, yet adorable events in a romance anime.

On the other hand, the student council president, Akagi, managed to let Ryoko know that she shouldn't be holding her feelings back around him, despite a rather perverted opener. And the Love Master, who has been roughed up but an unidentified assailant for unintentionally stealing a girl's affection, vowed to work on being less popular from now on.

However, this declaration has only made his avid supporter, Kazuko fall for him even more. Their segment has always been made into a comic affair, but will Kazuko's feelings for her upperclassman find some serious progress soon?

The preview for the next episode teases the continuation of Jun and Yuki's story in a scene curiously titled, "Square One." The two of them are currently in a kind of standstill with neither one brave enough to initiate a conversation about that disastrous SMS love confession.

It can be recalled that right after Jun sent a message condemning people who confess via SMS, he received the love confession that took Yuki all night to master the courage for. The two has been awkward with each other since then.

But the episode title seems to suggest that they may finally be able to do something about their situation. Could starting over be the only key for Jun and Yuki to finally reconcile?

"Tsuredure Children" airs on Tuesdays at 11:15 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.