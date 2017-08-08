'Turn' Season 4 Spoilers: Simcoe Gets a Second Chance at Life in Series Finale; Will Abe Have the Same?

(Photo: AMC) A promotional still from the "Turn: Washington Spies" finale.

"Turn: Washington's Spies" is officially coming to an end with the final hour of the historical drama airing next week.

The American War of Independence comes to a close and America attempts to begin again, albeit with great struggle. Fans will also learn of the final fate of the Culper Ring.

One member's situation they are at the edge of their seats about is that of Abe (Jamie Bell), whose safety is put in question by the end of the penultimate episode of "Turn: Washington's Spies" season 4.

Of course, history books would tell viewers that Abe lives to see another day — many more years in fact — so it will be interesting to see how the show will deal with his fate.

The same goes for Simcoe (Samuel Roukin), whose life was spared by Hewlett (Burn Gorman) in the previous episode, a decision that would go on influence him in big ways.

Roukin recently opened up about what lies ahead for Simcoe and how it will all end for him in the "Turn: Washington's Spies" finale especially after resigning to his death at the hands of Hewlett, only to be spared.

Simcoe believes that after being at each other's throats for the longest time, doing everything they can to cut short the life of the other, Roukin believes that Hewlett has "earned the right" to kill Simcoe not only because "all is fair in that moment," but also because he was ready to die.

I think he's content to let go. He's at his lowest point ever. He's depressed and believes that, in that moment, he sees the futility of the recent years he spent on this campaign. He sees nowhere else to go, so in a way he'd welcome the kill from Hewlett. And it's in that acceptance of being willing to die, and the experience of Hewlett's mercy that I really think puts in the last pieces of the bridge of who Simcoe become post-war, in Canada.

Roukin says that Simcoe came to a realization that mercy is a "much harder won and harder dealt quality" and being at the receiving end of it will change him in the "Turn: Washington Spies" finale.

While his life was spared, Simcoe finds himself alone in the world, with no one to get his affairs in order for. Roukin says that going on a journey to self-discovery in "Turn: Washington Spies" is "just as far down as he can get besides being dead."

The "Turn: Washington Spies" finale airs Saturday, Aug. 12, at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.