'Turn: Washington's Spies' Season 4: Loyalties Begin to Shift in Episode 7

An unexpected twist will turn old enemies into close allies on the upcoming episode of "Turn: Washington's Spies" season 4.

Facebook/TurnAMC Promotional image for AMC's "Turn: Washington's Spies."

Titled "Quarry," episode 7 will see a conflict between Abe (Jamie Bell) and Ben's (Seth Numrich) respective plans. They must figure out if they should prioritize killing Simcoe (Samuel Roukin) or kidnapping Benedict (Owain Yeoman). Meanwhile, loyalties are starting to shift and old rivals are surprisingly becoming friends.

Cartermatt noted the upcoming episode will likely feature the two characters in a complicated position where they have to choose to either get rid of the perceived traitor or the head of the snake.

As for Peggy (Ksenia Solo), fans can expect her to continue supporting the plot to stop her husband. It is believed that she can be the key to locating and eventually capturing Benedict.

One of her biggest advantages is the way her husband sees her. Benedict thinks of Peggy as just a tool for him to have children. This makes her the perfect person to track Benedict without him knowing. Viewers are now looking forward to the moment when Benedict realizes that his wife played a huge role in capturing him.

Now only three weeks away from its finale, "Turn: Washington's Spies" will soon end its four-year run on AMC. Ian Kahn, who plays George Washington, recently caught up with Digital Journal to discuss how the series will end. The actor teased that the show will give viewers the closure they deserve.

"Our show will get to have a full conclusion, with the whole Revolutionary War played out," he shared. "In so many ways, season four is the most exciting and the best of all the seasons. We see so much drama and action. Fans of the show will get to see things that they probably never imagined they would get to see."

The fourth and final season of "Turn: Washington's Spies" airs every Saturday at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.