TV Premieres Calendar: Summer and Fall 2017 Dates: Shows to Watch Out for Next Season

The wait for the fan-favorite TV shows will soon be over, as the start of the summer and fall seasons for 2017 is just right around the corner.

Facebook/GameOfThronesOne of the most-awaited summer TV premieres is HBO's "Game of Thrones" season 7.

Those who are planning to stay at home all summer will have time to watch a number of new and returning shows on TV. The list starts with TV Land's "Younger" season 4, BBC America's "Broadchurch" season 3, and Sundance's "Cleverman" season 2 on Wednesday, June 28.

The third season of CBS' drama thriller "Zoo" is also set to premiere on Thursday, June 29, while Netflix will premiere the first season of the psychological thriller "Gypsy" on Friday, June 30 alongside the season 3 premiere of SyFy's "Killjoys" series.

On the other hand, season 3 of "Janet King" will start on Acorn TV on Monday, July 3, then FX's crime drama "Snowfall" will premiere on Wednesday, July 5.

Netflix will drop four series on Friday, July 7, including "Castlevania," "Dawn of the Croods," "Degrassi: Next Class," and "Luna Petunia."

But perhaps one of the most-anticipated summer TV premieres is the seventh season of HBO's "Game of Thrones," which is expected to air on Sunday, July 16.

NBC also revealed its list of fall 2017 premiere dates, which will begin with the premiere of "The Voice" season 13 on Sept. 25. It will be followed by a new military drama titled "The Brave."

The second season of the critically acclaimed family drama "This Is Us" will air on Tuesday, Sept. 25, then the reboot of "Will & Grace" will start on Thursday, Sept. 28. The network will also launch the premiere of "The Blacklist" season 5 on Wednesday, Oct. 4, while the third season of "Blindspot" is expected to air on Friday, Oct. 27.

CBS will also air the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, where some of the best TV series and their cast will be recognized for their outstanding performances last season.