'Twilight' Creator Stephenie Meyer's New Show 'The Rook' Lands on Starz

Stephenie Meyer, the author and creator of "Twilight," has a new TV show. Starz gave her screenplay, "The Rook" a series order, which could potentially air on the cable channel in 2018.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Stephenie Meyer, the author of "Twilight," has a new TV show called "The Rook."

Meyer adapted "The Rook" from a novel written by Daniel O'Malley, which was published in 2012. The series was originally optioned for development on the streaming platform Hulu. Starz executives, however, recently confirmed during the Television Critics Association summer press tour that the show eventually landed in their backyard.

Meyer will serve as executive producer for "The Rook" along with Stephen Garrett ("The Night Manager"), who will be the showrunner. The project is also from Liberty Global in partnership with Lionsgate.

"The Rook" is about a woman who lost the memory of who she is but later discovers that she is part of a secret organization and she can connect to paranormal beings.

"The Rook' is instantly addictive from the very first scene and introduces what we believe will be one of the most fascinating and thrilling female protagonists on television," Starz CEO Chris Albrecht said in the press release. "We are thrilled to add the talents of Stephen Garrett and Stephenie Meyer to our creative family and forge our partnership with the Lionsgate Television Group and Liberty Global."

"The Rook" is the first of four shows that Liberty Global plans to deliver to television. The company took interest in Meyer's adaptation because of its universal appeal.

"The Rook" will film in the United Kingdom. Casting for the lead and its other stars have not yet started.

Meyer is known for the highly popular "Twilight" book series about vampires and werewolves. Its story was adapted as a trilogy and ran in theaters in 2008, 2010 and 2012. Robert Pattinson and Kristin Stewart starred as Edward Cullen and Bella Swan in the "Twilight" movies that have since built a solid fandom.