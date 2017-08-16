'Twilight' Revival Rumors: Robert Pattinson Reacts to Possible Film Reboot

(Photo: REUTERS/Regis Duvignau( "Twilight" actor Robert Pattinson at the 70th Cannes Film Festival - Cannes, France. 25/05/2017.

Robert Pattinson is not closing his doors to a possible "Twilight" revival.

The actor, who became a household name for playing Edward Cullen on the film, recently caught up with Huffington Post to discuss his career plans. When asked whether he would be open to reprise his famous role for a reboot, Pattinson answered with a playful "yes" before adding: "Well, you never know."

"It did inspire me at the time," he further explained about his character. "And, really, it's kind of awesome. It's the way people interpret it. People would excuse you for not taking something seriously if it becomes this mainstream thing and everyone's fiending. I took it just as seriously — more seriously — than other things I've done."

"Twilight" revival rumors have always been around, but Lionsgate somehow added fuel to the fire when Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer hinted there might be another installment from the vampire film franchise and "Hunger Games."

"There are a lot more stories to be told, and we're ready to tell them when our creators are ready to tell those stories," Feltheimer revealed during a quarterly earnings call last Tuesday.

However, the studio chief clarified that the company will only move forward with new installments or spinoffs if they get the go signal from "Twilight" creator Stephenie Meyer and "Hunger Games" author Suzanne Collins.

Should Lionsgate greenlight a "Twilight" revival, most of the cast members are open to reprising their roles. However, unlike her co-stars, Ashley Greene thinks it might not be a good idea since they have all aged. The Cullen family is supposed to stay young forever, but Greene believes it might not work because most of them do not look the same as they did nine years ago.