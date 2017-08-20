'Twin Peaks' Actor Charged With Attempted Second-Degree Murder

(Photo: Facebook/twinpeakstvshow) Jeremy Lindholm (left) starred in one scene of the limited "Twin Peaks" series.

Jeremy Lindholm, who most recently appeared on "Twin Peaks: The Return," has been arrested for attempted murder after a violent confrontation with his girlfriend.

Lindholm of Spokane, Washington was arrested Wednesday when police responded to a call about a man who was assaulting a woman with a baseball bat inside a local shop. Spokane Police Department confirmed that the man was identified as Lindholm. He allegedly beat his girlfriend using the bat because she would not get him the Kool-Aid he asked for.

Although he managed to flee the business while holding the bat, he eventually surrendered when cops managed to confront him in an alley nearby.

Upon reviewing the footage of the incident, officers revealed that it was indeed an "extremely violent assault." Cops booked Lindholm into the Spokane County Jail and the 45-year-old was charged with attempted second-degree murder, second-degree assault and several others, since he also assaulted the victim's friend.

The victim sustained serious injuries but none of them were life-threatening. She was immediately transported to a local hospital via ambulance. Lindholm is currently being held on $100,000 bond, as reported by TMZ.

In a press release, Lindholm's talent agent Anne Lillian Mitchell expressed their agency's surprise over the incident. "MAM represents Jeremy Lindholm. We have worked with him on bookings for television, film, and commercial projects. We are stunned at the news of his arrest," Mitchell said in a statement to PEOPLE.

She also mentioned that they will continue to review the case, saying, "Our interaction with him has always been consistently professional. We will monitor the trial. Our thoughts are with all involved and their families."

Lindholm appeared in one episode of the Showtime drama as Mickey. The network declined to give any comment on the actor's arrest.