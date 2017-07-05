'Twin Peaks' News: Reports, Netizens React to Recent Episode of Serial Drama

Showtime Promotional image for 'Twin Peaks: The Return'

The 2017 version of "Twin Peaks" — also commonly referred to as "Twin Peaks: The Return" — is almost halfway to its final episode, and fans cannot contain their reactions to the serial drama's latest and eighth episode.

The show originally aired for two seasons from 1990 to 1991. It then returned last May with most of the main characters and actors intact, including Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Dale Cooper, who was portrayed by Kyle MacLachlan. The actor also plays Dale's doppelgänger and Douglas "Dougie" Jones.

As the title suggests, the main essence of the plot is Dale's return to the town of Twin Peaks.

The show's eighth episode called "Gotta Light?" aired on June 25 and featured an array of jaw-dropping events. The show then took a week-long break and skipped the following Sunday.

Since "Twin Peaks: The Return" revolves around establishing Agent Dale's return, some fans and reviewers keenly observed how the show's narrative was elevated. While some netizens who saw the eighth episode sounded a bit more impatient at the rate the show is going, some cannot stop commenting on how part 8 was delivered well.

One Twitter user even said: "Sometimes, amazing things break the internet. I'm pretty sure tonight's #TwinPeaks broke the universe." Another viewer said: "If TWIN PEAKS didn't blow your mind tonight you don't have a mind."

One of the highlights in "Gotta Light?" was Ray shooting Dale's doppelgänger, and it is one of the parts of the episode that some say might have made them more confused. The confusion emerged when the doppelgänger was revealed to have a part of Killer BOB — the show then cut to a performance of the Nine Inch Nails at the Roadhouse.

Meanwhile, others have high praises for how episode 8 was delivered and even called it an "unparalleled phenomenon."

Episode 9, which is called "This is the chair," will air on Sunday, July 9, at 9 p.m. EDT on Showtime.