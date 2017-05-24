'Twin Peaks' News, Spoilers: Who Killed 'Twin Peaks?'

David Lynch and Mark Frost creators of "Twin Peaks" once failed to maintain their audience's attention, but given the return of the '90s murder mystery, is it safe to assume they have learned their lesson?

Showtime "Twin Peaks" returns with season 3.

The pilot season of "Twin Peaks" was well-received by viewers. In the U.S. alone, the pilot episode raked in 34 million viewers, about half of the viewership the Superbowl broadcast gets, which is a massive amount considering the show's time slot when it aired. The rest of the season saw an average of 15–20 million viewers per episode.

The potential that "Twin Peaks" had went down the drain the moment it aired the second season. While viewers were fixed on learning the rest of the story that was left untold in the previous installment, the creators gave them a dreary monologue of a dying man. The scene was too painful to watch for some viewers that they stopped watching right after the first commercial break. Lynch directed the pilot episode of the season.

Maybe time is what the show needed. The 25-year hiatus was most likely what the show's creators needed to realize that tiring narratives do not fare well on TV. Critics say the third season of "Twin Peaks" is a testament of Lynch's stylistic development.

The reboot of "Twin Peaks" may not be as frightening as its prequel film "Fire Walk With Me," but the tone set is far more disturbing. Three episodes in, the show will manage to raise the hairs at the back of the viewers' necks.

"Twin Peaks" season 3 has brought back the original stars of the show such as Harry Goaz, Kimmy Robertson, Madchen Amick, Harry Goaz, and Sheryl Lee. The show even includes the late Catherine Coulson who portrays the Log Lady. The late Miguel Ferrer also appears this season playing Albert Rosenfeld.