'Twin Peaks' Renewed or Canceled: Showtime Boss Says Show Successful Despite Low Ratings

Showtime considers the "Twin Peaks" revival as successful despite the low ratings. The network's CEO and president, David Nevins, seems happy with the outcome but will the series be renewed or canceled?

Facebook/TwinPeaksOnShowtime Showtime's run of the "Twin Peaks" revival concluded and the network boss weighs in on a new season.

Nevins discussed how "Twin Peaks" fared now that the revival season's run is over. After 18 episodes, the Showtime boss told The Hollywood Reporter that the series managed to deliver even if it averaged 300,000 live viewers every week.

"When you see the Sunday night numbers, for most of our shows that would represent 20 percent of the weekly viewership," he said. "With Twin Peaks, it's closer to 10 percent of the total viewing."

Nevins also cited that Showtime's subscriber sign-up increased when "Twin Peaks" premiered in May. While these were free trials, its subscriber base remained "remarkably steady" since then, which meant that those on trial eventually decided to keep Showtime rather than cut off the service.

As far as renewing "Twin Peaks" for season 4, however, Nevins stated that there are no plans at this point and the executives have not discussed this with show runner and director David Lynch. Nevins also clarified that the "Twin Peaks" revival was always a one-season deal but then things could change down the line.

"The door's always open to David Lynch," Nevins said. "Whether that would lead to another season, I don't know if he wants to do it."

Showtime brought the series back from cancellation after 25 years. "Twin Peaks" originally aired for two seasons from 1990 to 1991.

Some of the actors from the original show agreed to return in the revival, such as Kyle MacLachlan (Dale Cooper), Mädchen Amick (Shelly) and Sherilyn Fenn (Audrey Horne). New cast additions for season 3 included Jeremy Davies (Jimmy), Laura Dern (Diane), Robert Forster (Sheriff Frank), Tim Roth (Gary Hutchens), Jennifer Jason Leigh (Chantal Hutchens), Amanda Seyfried (Becky), Matthew Lillard (William), and Naomi Watts (Janey-E).