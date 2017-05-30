Twin Peaks Revival Updates: Did Cooper Finally Remember His Past?

The highly-anticipated return of FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) finally happened in the third and fourth episodes of "Twin Peaks: The Return" on Showtime.

After being trapped in the Black Lodge for a long time, Cooper finally managed to escape from his extra-dimensional holding place. He also managed to swap places with one of his other doppelgänger Dougie Jones, who went on a winning streak despite his disoriented state in a casino.

At first, Dougie's wife Janey-E (Naomi Watts) was disappointed at him because he missed out on their son Sonny Jim's (Pierce Gagnon) birthday. However, when she saw the amount of money that he had won from the casino, she suddenly decided to forgive him.

Cooper struggled to relearn the basics in the form of Dougie as he tries to act normal in front of the latter's family. However, when he sipped a cup of coffee, he suddenly spitted out his hot drink. According to a report, the taste of coffee could have reminded Cooper of his real identity and such could help him become his old self.

Meanwhile, details are very few regarding the plot of the revival's upcoming episodes. In a report from E! News, the cast revealed that only the series co-creator David Lynch knows the full story of the show.

According to actor Richard Chamberlain who portrays the role of Bill Kennedy in the revival series, the cast had to sign a non-disclosure agreement to keep the plot of the show a mystery. "It's true, you could only read your scene. When you were finished with a day's work, you had to turn in your script, which was just the few pages that you were in," the actor stated.

Even Don Murray's son Christopher, who was also tapped to appear in the show along with his father, said that he cannot even talk about the story to his dad. "When I found out my dad got cast, I called the casting director and I said, can I even talk to dad about it? And she said yes, because you signed the same NDA, but you can't talk about your scenes," he stated.

More mysteries are expected to unfold in the fifth episode of "Twin Peaks: The Return" on Showtime on Sunday, June 4, at 9 p.m. EDT.