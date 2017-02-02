'Twin Peaks' Season 3 Air Date, Spoilers: What Can Fans Expect from Its Return?

It's quite normal for a series to go off the air for quite some time in order for the plot to be thought of very carefully while fans replay previous seasons over and over again. But a 25-year hiatus? Only "Twin Peaks" can and is attempting to pull off such a stunt, and so fans are wondering how the story is going to be when it finally returns.

YouTube/ Twin Peaks Kyle MacLachlan returns as Dale Cooper in "Twin Peaks" season 3.

For those who aren't aware, "Twin Peaks" follows the story of how the murder of homecoming queen Laura Palmer caught residents of a small northwestern town off guard, and becomes a big enigma to everyone. Combining elements of crime, drama and mystery, the series became a big hit in its time, and so it will be interesting to see how it sizes up to today's audiences.

With 25 years of laying low, it will be curious to see how the series continues. Kyle MacLachlan, for one, will be reprising his role as Fedderal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Special Agent Dale Cooper, while David Lynch returns as FBI Regional Bureau Chief Gordon Cole, but other than that the plot is still up in the air.

Den of Geek has compiled some convincing speculations basing on the last episodes prior to the upcoming third season. Here are two of the many predictions that are striking and might hold ground.

For one, the new season could talk more about Annie's experience in the Black Lodge. She was also able to communicate with Laura in the past, which could uncover more of the mysteries and unravel more of what they need to know.

Going back to Cooper, the episode in which his reflection shows BOB (or Killer BOB) could point to the probability that he was possessed. If so, this could make the storyline even more complex, yet all the more interesting.

For those who wish to make their own hunches, Showtime will be airing "Fire Walk With Me" on March 1 at 8 p.m., which is a film created to fill in gaps left by season 2, Deadline has learned. This will be an awesome recap of the events that will be building up to the third season.

"Twin Peaks" season 3 makes a comeback on Showtime on May 21, 2017, 9 p.m. ET.