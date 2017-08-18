'Twin Peaks' Season 3 Episode 14 Review: Diane Reveals Surprising Connection to Janey-E, Douglas Jones

Facebook/TwinPeaksonShowtime Audrey (Sherilyn Fenn) has returned.

Most of "Twin Peaks" season 3 episode 14 saw the characters sitting around, narrating their own stories. Despite that, it never fell short in action and excitement.

The episode, titled "The Return, Part 14," followed Albert as he told Tammy about the first Blue Rose case. There were also scenes where Sheriff Truman and his chief deputies went up to Jackrabbit's Palace and discovered something unexpected, while Andy paid The Fireman's world a visit. Meanwhile, the episode also revealed how Diane was connected to the search for Dale Cooper.

Right in the beginning of the episode, Monica Bellucci raised the question, "We're like the dreamer who dreams and lives inside the dream. But who is the dreamer?" Towards the end of the episode, it was revealed that it was Gordon. It turned out that some of the moments the FBI director was describing in the episode was from a dream he had the night prior.

Three scenes stood out in episode 14, and they all highlighted women. But if there was one that incited the most intense ideas and reactions, it was the scene where Diane unveiled how she was connected to Dougie Jones.

The episode saw Diane talking about the case with Gordon, Albert, and Tammy. The three FBI agents were talking of a ring that was recovered from the stomach of Major Briggs. The ring had a message etched on it from someone named Janey-E for a person named Dougie Jones. Diane then mentioned that she had a half-sister who people called Janey-E and that her husband was named Douglas Jones.

Diane's revelation of the solid connection between the seemingly disjointed stories of Janey-E and Douglas Jones almost solved the biggest mystery of the season. However, it is still possible that she was simply lying, as it could be just bait to lead them into the doppelganger's trap. At the time, she was in Evil Cooper's control so that is highly likely.

The next episode of "Twin Peaks" airs on Sunday, Aug. 20, at 8 p.m. EDT on Showtime.