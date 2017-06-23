'Twin Peaks' Season 3, Episode 7: Installment Offers Spoilers for Episode 8?

Showtime Promotional image for 'Twin Peaks' season 3

Season 3, Episode 7 of "Twin Peaks" has just been aired fans are still far from finding the truth behind the murder of Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee). Good thing for those who have just had about enough of the gross stuff as the latest episode takes the story back on track, sort of.

With the pace of the series devolving into a few hops that further the plot in between images and catchphrases, this latest episode has been very generous. After Hawk (Michael Horse) and Frank Truman (Robert Forster) go through the pages of what was revealed to be Laura's diary, the show once again uses flashbacks and recounts events from a number of characters.

If this surprises anyone at this point then they haven't been following "Twin Peaks" that often. So while the diary recounts Laura's dream, Frank calls Doc Hayward (Warren Frost), who has a flashback of his own.

What made it interesting is the fact that Laura's dream revealed something about "the good Dale" being stuck in the Lodge. This was exactly the case in the first episode, with Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) revealed to be trapped in the Black Lodge.

While Cooper is no longer "trapped" in the Lodge and has been masquerading as Dougie, it was already revealed that he cannot leave until his doppelganger returns. The doppelganger in question, however, has just broken out of prison and has no plans to return to the Lodge.

Even more troubling is that Mike (Gary Hershberger) already warned Cooper that unless his doppelganger is killed, he will be. With Cooper still living as Dougie, he is certainly running out of time.

But with Hawk and Frank Truman uncovering new clues regarding Cooper's disappearance, it could very well lead them to the Black Lodge and discover his supernatural circumstances. Season 3, episode 8 could once again grind down the plot's progression to a standstill, the new developments now point to a confrontation between Dale Cooper and his doppelganger.

Catch "Twin Peaks" season 3, episode 8 this Sunday June 25 9 p.m. on Showtime.