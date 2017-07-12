'Twin Peaks' Season 3 Episode 9 Recap: Bobby Briggs Finds Clue to Solve the Mystery

Facebook/Twin Peaks 'Twin Peaks' Revival Season 3 airs on May 21.

Fans saw much of the mystery unravel in the previous episode of "Twin Peaks" season 3. In episode 9, Major Briggs gave an intriguing clue that might help solve the puzzle left by the previous airing of the show. The episode also saw Bill Hastings treading a dark path as he investigated The Zone.

The first part of the episode followed Cooper's doppelganger as he visited a farm, where he met Gary "Hutch" Hutchens and ordered him to murder Warden Murphy. As the evil Cooper drove away, he made a call to Duncan Todd to ask if he was able to kill Dougie and Lorraine and was told that the hitman was able to get rid of Lorraine but Dougie escaped. Duncan assured him though that it will not be long before it is done.

Meanwhile in Las Vegas, Detective D. Fusco, Smiley and T. interrogated Bushnell Mullins about the unsuccessful murder attempt of The Spike as they tried to discover why the suspect was after Dougie. During the investigation, they found out that prior to 1997, there was no single record of a certain Dougie Jones. This hinted that 1997 was the year that Dougie was manufactured by his creator. As the investigators found out that The Spike was the one responsible for the murder attempt, they found him in a motel and arrested him.

The episode also offered a glimpse of Jerry, who still seemed to be lost in the woods. As for the other Hornes, Ben Horne and Beverly Paige tried to track down where the sounds from the walls were coming from. He also told her that the sounds reminded him of a monastery bell. The episode ended without them identifying the source of the mesmerizing sounds.

The highlight of the episode was the clue found by Bobby Briggs, who came to visit Betty to talk about Cooper. She handed him a tube with a rolled up paper inside, which bore markings depicting Blue Pine Mountain and White Tail Mountain, the twin peaks. It also contained a black symbol. The paper also had a date, time and an obscure set of directions which led to a location near Jack Rabbit's Palace.

Towards the end of the episode, Hastings was able to find his way into The Zone and found Garland Briggs there. However, a mistake of his led to Davenport's death.

Episode 10 has yet to reveal what Bobby and will find at Jack Rabbit's Palace and what Hastings might have done to cause the death of Davenport, whom he dearly loves.

"Twin Peaks" season 3 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT on Showtime.