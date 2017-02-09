'Twin Peaks' Season 3 News: Showtime Releases New Trailer With Classic Scenes and It's All About Coffee

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Recently, the distributor of the newest installment of "Twin Peaks," Showtime Networks, released a new trailer that is made up of classic scenes from the original series. The teaser video was all about the main character's love - a good cup of coffee.

YouTube/Twin PeaksKyle MacLachlan as Agent Cooper in the classic 1990s psychological thriller 'Twin Peaks'

"Twin Peaks" is a crime drama and psychological thriller series that originally aired on ABC. Its first two seasons premiered in 1990 with a movie adaptation called "Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me" that was released in 1992.

The franchise's story started when FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) went to the fictional town of Twin Peaks in Washington to look into the murder case of popular high school student Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee). He quickly became the darling of the town, known for his distinct expressions as well as his deep love for a "damn fine cup of coffee."

This explains the nostalgic trailer that was recently weaved and released by Showtime. The teaser video includes quick cuts from the original series showing how Agent Cooper is deeply impressed with a good cup of coffee.

There are speculations that the trailer is not just to remind fans of the good old days. TV Guide suggests that it might be a hint that the 2017 version of "Twin Peaks" will continue to feature a main character who is highly appreciative of good coffee.

TV Guide also quoted another actor from the original series, Mädchen Amick, who plays Shelly Johnson, sharing some teasers for the upcoming season 3 of "Twin Peaks." She said, "Some of the characters aren't where you think they might be 25 years later. ... We broke the mold for television [in the '90s]. We're about to break it again."

MacLachlan added that, going through the material for "Twin Peaks" season 3, the upcoming installment is expected to exude "freshness" and "lightness" to the plot.

Deadline earlier confirmed that "Twin Peaks" season 3 will have a two-hour premiere and will have a total of 18 episodes. The David Lynch original series will premiere on Sunday, May 21, at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime Network. United Kingdom viewers will be able to catch a simulcast on Sky Atlantic.