'Twin Peaks' Season 3 Spoilers: Episode 10 Delves into Misogyny and Violence Against Women

The latest episode of the "Twin Peaks" miniseries did not do much to lead the plot forward, but it did come with something noteworthy. Once again, the show delved into American misogyny and violence against women.

Facebook/TwinPeaksonShowtime "Twin Peaks" series centers on FBI Agent Dale Cooper

The 10th episode of the third season, titled "Laura Is the One," refers to the character as the means through which the rest of the characters should see the world. In the latest installment, a showgirl named Candie (Amy Shields) was troubled after she accidentally swatted Rodney (Robert Knepper) in the face. Her trembling voice speaks another kind of violence, one that has yet to be seen on the show.

The scene takes the show back to Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee), who has suffered unimaginable pains, both secretly and publicly. The more Dale Cooper/Dougie (Kyle MacLachlan) tried to uncover the mystery of Laura's death, the more the sheriff learned of the horrible acts that she was subjected to. Even though her murder has been solved, Laura remains an important figure on the show, mainly to understand the rest of the characters.

Elsewhere in the episode, Richard Horne's (Eamon Farren) violent ways reaches a whole new level. After killing off Miriam (Sarah Jean Long) for witnessing his hit and run, he went home to beat Sylvia Horne (Jan D'Arcy) until she was forced to give up her savings.

The town of Twin Peaks pressures residents to adhere to traditional gender roles. While some have learned to stray from the norm and accept their uniqueness, others cave under pressure and become objects of violence.

The series features numerous forms of misogyny and violence against women, just like the real world. But in the episode, viewers were presented with a rare moment between a man and a woman. Gordon Cole (David Lynch) and Tammy Preston (Chrysta Bell) enjoyed a romantic dinner for two.

Furthermore, Janey-E (Naomi Watts) is becoming quite the character. While she and Dougie (Kyle MacLachlan) seem to be falling in love, she might not feel the same way when she finds out that her supposed husband is actually a doppelganger from an alternate dimension.

