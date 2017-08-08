'Twin Peaks' Season 3 Spoilers News: Sky Germany Airs Episode 14 Instead of Episode 13

(Photo: Facebook/TwinPeaksonShowtime) A promotional image for "Twin Peaks."

Viewers of Sky Germany got the chance to watch an upcoming episode of "Twin Peaks" season 3 that was not supposed to air until next week.

According to Reddit user Vienna_Coop, while audience around the world were glued to the screen for episode 13, "What story is that, Charlie?" those tuned in to Sky Germany got to view episode 14, "We are like the dreamer," instead.

So as to not ruin the episode for others who will have to wait next week to see it, the Redditor only carefully teased that fans will surely be happy about the "awesome, sick" installment that "Twin Peaks" season 3 has in store for them next week.

The Reddit user also said that "Twin Peaks" season 3, episode 14 features what they believe is the "best Andy [Harry Goaz] scene ever."

It would seem that not a single viewer who got to watch the episode was able to capture it. Some Redditors speculate that that they probably did not even realize right away that they were watching next week's installment instead of the right one.

Those who cannot wait to see "Twin Peaks" season 3, episode 14, however, can check out the rest of the leakster's spoiler-tagged post, which discussed in detail the events that will take place in the upcoming installment.

The early airing of the episode seems to be the result of a slip-up on the network's part. One user pointed out that this is far from a traditional leak as it apparently just seems to be mistakenly aired.

According to recaps and reviews, "Twin Peaks" season 3, episode 13 was already quite a ride. If the Reddit user's words are anything to go by, fans will be in for a bigger treat next week.

"Twin Peaks" season 3, episode 14, "We are like the dreamer." officially airs Sunday, Aug. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on Showtime.